Homeless shelters to provide 3 meals a day: HUA Ministry

NEW DELHI Urban homeless shelters would provide three meals a day to those living in and around the premises to help people cope with the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry officials said.

The HUA Ministry secretary, Durga Shanker Mishra, said on Saturday that three meals a day would be provided to around 1 lakh people living in and around 1,500 shelters for the homeless in cities.

He said expenditure of up to ₹100 per person per day could be incurred from the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) and State missions for giving food to the homeless in and around DAY-NULM shelters.

“All states across the country have been advised that newly added homeless/vulnerable persons should be scanned for fever or other symptoms & referred to the hospital, if suspected, before allowing them to stay in the shelters. (sic),” he said in a tweet.