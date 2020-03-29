COVID-19 | One more tests positive in Sangli; Maharashtra’s tally 193 with new cases from Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur

Yet another person in contact with the Sangli family, 23 of whose members had been previously diagnosed for COVID-19, has tested positive for the virus, taking the total tally in the district to 25 even as the State tally shot up to 193 on Sunday with fresh cases being reported from Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

District authorities said that a total lockdown has been imposed in Islampur tehsil — from where 24 of the 25 cases have been reported — for the next three days and the town sealed off for a radius 3.5 km from the residence of the persons diagnosed with the virus.

“The fresh case is of a person who was in contact with the family from Sangli’s Islampur tehsil. His reports came in last night and he has tested positive,” said State Surveillance Officer Pradeep Awate

Authorities further informed that 337 persons who had in contact with the Islampur family had been placed in quarantine facilities and said that even essential services such as vegetables and milk would be strictly regulated during the three-day lockdown period.

“Only medical stores in Islampur will be kept open for a day while the sale of vegetables and milk, too, would be prohibited till March 31,” said Islampur Teshildar Ravindra Sabnis.

Medical team in Sangli

A three-member medical committee from Mumbai under the Dean of JJ Hospital Pallavi Saple is already in Sangli to take stock of the situation and check the spread of the virus.

On March 13, four members of the Islampur family landed in Mumbai Airport after travelling to Saudi Arabia for the annual Haj pilgrimage.

Despite being stamped with ‘home quarantine’ at the airport, several other persons came to meet them on their return to Islampur and the patients, too, interacted freely with their guests, oblivious to the risk of spreading the infection.

Also read: Youth dies in Maharashtra's Melghat as doctors suspect COVID-19

“On 19 March, the four started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. We sent their swab samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and they returned positive. Soon enough, five other members of the family tested positive to be followed by 14 others and a lady from Kolhapur who was in contact with some of the family members,” said Dr. Sanjay Salunkhe, District Civil Surgeon, Sangli.

State Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, who is the MLA of Islampur, had earlier said the area where the family lived, had been completely cordoned off and additional measures were being taken to check the spread of infection.

‘Patients stable’

At the same time, he stressed that there was no immediate cause for concern as all patients in the family, including senior citizens among them, were stable.

With Kolhapur recording one positive case of a girl being infected by one of the members of the Sangli-based family, the Kolhapur administration has tightened their vigil and has screened more than 51,000 persons through home surveillance teams.

Also read: Four patients in Mumbai have international travel history

With a fresh case being reported from Pune, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district has risen to 36.

However, in a positive development, five more positive patients are to be discharged on Sunday from Pimpri-Chinchwad, which has not recorded a single COVID-19 positive case for the past week. At present, Pimpri-Chinchwad has recorded 12 positive cases of whom three were previously discharged.