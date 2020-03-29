Coronavirus | Second death in J&K, 33 positives cases so far

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the second COVID19-inflicted death on Sunday even as 33 have tested positive in the Union Territory so far.

“There has been an unfortunate demise of another patient in Srinagar in the morning,” said J&K spokesman Rohit Kansal.

The patient is from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and was admitted to a Srinagar hospital on Saturday. The patient was kept in the isolation ward at the Chest Disease Hospital after testing positive for the pandemic.

Earlier, a Srinagar resident, with a travel history to parts of the country, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, died after testing positive.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a sudden spurt in cases in the past 24 hours, with 19 patients testing positive. At present, the total number of positive cases stands at 33, with one person being discharged after recovery. Two minors are among the positive cases.