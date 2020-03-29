National

13 lakh railway employees to donate a day’s salary: Goyal

The Railway Ministry will donate ₹151 crore to PM-CARES fund to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

“Following PM @NarendraModi ji’s call, I, & MoS Suresh Angadi will donate 1 month’s salary & 13 lakh railway & PSU employees will donate 1 day’s salary, equal to ₹151 cr, to PM-CARES fund

My grateful thanks to my colleagues & we all pray that our country remains safe and healthy,” said Mr. Goyal in a tweet.

The Union Government has set up a public charitable trust under the name of Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chairman of the trust and its members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 29, 2020 2:11:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/13-lakh-railway-employees-to-donate-a-days-salary-goyal/article31197746.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY