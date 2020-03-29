13 lakh railway employees to donate a day’s salary: Goyal

The Railway Ministry will donate ₹151 crore to PM-CARES fund to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

“Following PM @NarendraModi ji’s call, I, & MoS Suresh Angadi will donate 1 month’s salary & 13 lakh railway & PSU employees will donate 1 day’s salary, equal to ₹151 cr, to PM-CARES fund



My grateful thanks to my colleagues & we all pray that our country remains safe and healthy,” said Mr. Goyal in a tweet.

Following PM @NarendraModi ji’s call, I, & MoS Suresh Angadi will donate 1 month’s salary & 13 lakh railway & PSU employees will donate 1 day’s salary, equal to ₹151 cr, to PM-CARES fund



My grateful thanks to my colleagues & we all pray that our country remains safe and healthy — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 29, 2020

The Union Government has set up a public charitable trust under the name of Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chairman of the trust and its members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.