National

COVID-19 | SpiceJet pilot tests positive, staff sent on home quarantine

According to the airline, the pilot did not operate any international flight in March./ File photo

According to the airline, the pilot did not operate any international flight in March./ File photo   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The airline said that the last flight undertaken by the pilot was from Chennai to Delhi on March 21, following which he was under self-quarantine.

A SpiceJet pilot tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, following which the airline says it has asked all staff who were were in direct contact with him to undertake self-quarantine for 14 days.

The airline said that the last flight undertaken by the pilot was from Chennai to Delhi on March 21, following which he was under self-quarantine. According to the airline, the pilot did not operate any international flight in March.

 

Also read: COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

 

“All measures are being taken to provide appropriate medical care to him. As a precautionary measure, all crew and staff who had been in direct contact with him have been asked to self-quarantine by staying at home for the next 14 days. All measures are being taken to provide appropriate medical care to him,” the airline said in a statement.

 

Also read: Your COVID-19 queries answered

 

India banned international flights from March 22 and domestic flights from March 25 until April 14.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 29, 2020 12:42:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/covid-19-spicejet-pilot-tests-positive-staff-sent-on-home-quarantine/article31197482.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY