COVID-19 | SpiceJet pilot tests positive, staff sent on home quarantine

A SpiceJet pilot tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, following which the airline says it has asked all staff who were were in direct contact with him to undertake self-quarantine for 14 days.

The airline said that the last flight undertaken by the pilot was from Chennai to Delhi on March 21, following which he was under self-quarantine. According to the airline, the pilot did not operate any international flight in March.

“All measures are being taken to provide appropriate medical care to him. As a precautionary measure, all crew and staff who had been in direct contact with him have been asked to self-quarantine by staying at home for the next 14 days. All measures are being taken to provide appropriate medical care to him,” the airline said in a statement.

India banned international flights from March 22 and domestic flights from March 25 until April 14.