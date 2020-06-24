Coronavirus India lockdown Day 92 updates | Bengal schools and colleges to remain closed till July 31

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been given the responsibility to operate the 10,000-bed COVID-19 centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) campus in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur. The tweet came in reaction to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s request for deployment of doctors and nurses from the ITBP and the Army at the centre, which is located near the Delhi-Haryana border.

Here are the latest updates:

9.30 am

12 trainee sailors of INS Shivaji test coronavirus positive

At least 12 trainee sailors of the Lonavala-based INS Shivaji, one of the premier training establishments of the Indian Navy, have so far tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

The first case was found on June 18 and the infected cadet was part of a batch of 157 trainee sailors who had reported back after leave following the easing of lockdown earlier this month, a release issued by the naval station on Tuesday said.

“With the easing of lockdown as per Unlock 1.0 in the first week of June, a batch of 157 trainee sailors who were undergoing training at this establishment and were on extended leave in view of the lockdown, reported back and all were quarantined for 14 days in one of the institutional quarantine facilities prepared in the unit,” it said.

One of the trainee sailors from the batch was found to be symptomatic during the quarantine period and tested positive for coronavirus on June 18, it said.

“Further, all the other high-risk contacts who are staying in that particular quarantine facility are being tested as per the extant procedure and necessary medical support is being provided. A total of 12 out of157 trainee sailors have been found coronavirus positive as on date,” the release said.

- PTI

9.00 am | New Delhi

Sisodia asks L-G to scrap new guidelines

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said he has written to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal urging him to end the new system under which people who test positive for COVID-19 will have to visit a ‘COVID Care Centre’ (CCC) to get examined.

8.30 am

Bengal schools and colleges to remain closed till July 31

Schools, colleges and universities in West Bengal will remain closed till July 31, the State government announced on Tuesday. However, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said teachers and non-teaching staff members should report for duty.

8.00 am | Chennai

Quarantine period cut to seven days for healthcare providers on COVID-19 duty

The quarantine period for healthcare providers (HCPs) posted on COVID-19 duty has been reduced from 14 to seven days in some government medical college hospitals in Chennai.

Doctors at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, were informed that the quarantine period after seven-day-long COVID-19 duty will be seven days, and not 14 days as was the case earlier.

7.30 am | Tamil Nadu

Navy ship repatriates 198 Indians stranded in Maldives

Indian Naval Ship Airavat repatriated 198 Indians stranded in Maldives following COVID-19-induced lockdown to VOC Port in Thoothukudi on Tuesday under the Union Government’s ‘Samudhra Setu’ operation.

This is the third mission to be undertaken by the Indian Navy as INS Jalashwa had repatriated the Indians from Colombo and Male recently.

7.00 am

Two crore construction workers given cash assistance during lockdown, says Labour Ministry

The Union Labour and Employment Ministry said on Tuesday that States had disbursed ₹4,957 crore as cash assistance to two crore construction workers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Ministry said the States had disbursed “a substantial amount” in response to its March 24 advisory to use the funds collected by the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Welfare Boards to help the workers registered with them.