Restrictions strengthened in city

With the partial withdrawal of the lockdown during ‘Unlock 1.0’ showing signs of pushing the capital city into an alarming situation, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has finalised a protocol for commercial establishments in the city to reduce crowding in public areas.

The arrangement, which will take effect on Wednesday, allocates specific working days for shops on the basis of the nature of business.

The move to further strengthen restrictions comes on a day when the district administration intensified inspections and adopted steps to streamline vehicular flow, particularly in the city.

Mayor K. Sreekumar, who convened a meeting of representatives of traders’ associations on Tuesday, said shopping malls, supermarkets and outlets in the prominent markets, including Chala and Palayam, would be permitted to function on alternate working days, effectively bringing down business operations by a half in order to reduce rush and enforce physical distancing norms.

Vegetable shops at Chala, Palayam and other markets will be permitted to function on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, while outlets selling meat and other essential commodities can function on alternate days. Fish outlets in such places will be required to function on alternate working days. Public entry to markets will be regulated by the police.

Shopping malls and supermarkets will function on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. While these establishments will not be permitted to allow public entry on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, home delivery will be allowed on these days.

All shops will have to ensure availability of hand sanitisers and facilities to wash hands. Traders have also been asked to permit entry for only those wearing masks. Failure to adhere to the norms will result in the suspension of their licences, the Mayor said.

The restrictions will also apply for restaurants and wayside eateries that serve food during the late hours. Four health squads led by health wing officials will be deployed by the local body to crack down on violators.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran convened a meeting of leaders of local-self government institutions in the district as part of intensifying containment efforts. Lamenting the lax enforcement at the grassroots-level, he called for renewed vigour to rein in the spread of the disease.

Urging local bodies to adopt stringent steps to ensure compliance with government guidelines in public places, Mr. Surendran directed officials to limit participation in official programmes. He reiterated that the public should note down details of autorickshaws in which they travelled.