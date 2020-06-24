COVID-19: Cannot permit ICSE exams to be conducted, Maharashtra govt. tells HC

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that it could not permit ICSE exams to be conducted because of the current COVID-19 situation in the State.

On June 22, at a State Disaster Management meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray it was decided that the exams scheduled for July 2 could not be allowed to take place.

The State relied upon a letter by Vandana Krishna, additional chief secretary, School Education Department, that said, “It was decided that the State cannot permit the conduct of ICSE exams from July 2 given the current COVID-19 situation in the State.”

As far as the CBSE exams, to be conducted all over the country, are concerned, the court was informed that the matter was pending before the Supreme Court. Therefore, the court adjourned this matter to June 29.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and justice S.S. Shinde was hearing through video conferencing a public interest litigation petition filed by a father of child studying in Class X in a school affiliated with the ICSE.

Previously, senior counsel Darius Khambata, appearing for the ICSE, said students of Class X and XII could physically take final exams scheduled in July or opt for marks based on internal assessment. He said that apart from physical appearance to write the examinations, the decision taken by them also gives an option to an examinee, who is not willing to write the examination physically, to have his result completed on the basis of marks obtained at the pre-board examination/internal assessment. The marks awarded to the examinee in the papers which had already been written would also be taken into consideration.