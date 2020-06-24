10,000 COVID cases: Record figures in Andhra Pradesh in testing and detecting new cases

The State has crossed the 10,000 mark in positive COVID-19 tally with the addition of 492 fresh cases during the past 24 hours. During the same period, the State also witnessed 10 deaths and the toll has gone up to 129. The number of overall fresh COVID cases, number of fresh cases among locals and the number of new deaths all are the highest single-day spikes reported so far.

Also read: Coronavirus cases double in a month across State

The State tally reached 10,331 and there are 5,423 active patients while 4,779 patients recovered so far. Of the 10 new deaths four occurred in Kurnool, three occurred in Krishna, two occurred in Guntur and one occurred in Srikakulam.

1 lakh samples tested in four days

Meanwhile, the State has set a new record in testing by increasing its testing capacity to a whopping 36, 047 samples per day by testing the same number of samples tested in the past day.

To ramp up testing the State launched mobile testing centres recently and 10 such vehicles were deployed in Krishna district alone.

So far 7.5 lakh samples were tested and in the past four days nearly one lakh samples were tested. The tests per million population went up to 14,049.

With 90 fresh local cases Anantapur has crossed the 1000-mark and the tally went up to 1,028 cases. Kurnool reported 76 new cases, East Godavari reported 54 cases, Visakhapatnam reported 41 cases, Chittoor reported 40 cases, Guntur reported 39 cases and Krishna reported 36 cases.

Similarly, West Godavari reported 28 cases, Kadapa reported 24 cases, Nellore reported nine cases, Prakasam reported eight cases and Vizianagaram reported three cases. No new cases were reported in Srikakulam.

A majority of the deaths were reported in Krishna (43), Kurnool (42) and Guntur districts (14) amounting to 77 of the total deaths.

The district tallies of local cases are as follows: Kurnool (1483), Krishna (1132), Anantapur (1028), Guntur (891), East Godavari (760), West Godavari (663), Chittoor (657), Nellore (493), Kadapa (478), Visakhapatnam (367), Prakasam (200), Vizianagaram (94) and Srikakulam (60).