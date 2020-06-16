Being coerced to write exams: ICSE students

With COVID-19 cases shooting up to more than three lakh over the last week, a number of Class 10 and 12 students say the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is forcing them to choose between their health and their educational future.

The Council, which conducts the ICSE and ISC exams, has told students that they must choose whether they want to write their pending board examinations in July or be graded based on internal assessment and pre-board examinations, which are often graded more strictly than board examinations. Students have been asked to communicate their decision to schools by June 22, according to a statement issued on Monday. An ongoing case in the Bombay High Court will have its next hearing on Wednesday. About 2.8 lakh students are writing the Class 10 and 12 examinations.

Students at several ICSE schools across the country said they were being coerced to choose the first option. They shared screenshots with The Hindu, showing messages from schools in Lucknow, Allahabad, Jamshedpur, Kanpur and Kolkata directing them to sign letters with specific phrasing, giving their consent to write the board examinations. The Council's chief executive, Gerry Arathoon, did not respond to The Hindu’s request for comment on the actions of these schools.

‘Cancel exams’

Mumbai-based advocate Arvind Tiwari, father of a boy in Class 10, had filed a public interest litigation petition, asking for the examinations be cancelled due to the rising number of COVID cases, and suggested that the 20% of board exam marks that come from internal assessment be used to grade students instead.

In its response on Monday, the Council offered another solution. Stating that its paramount interest was to “protect the safety, wellbeing and academic endeavours of students,” and contending that its safety protocol would adequately protect students and staff participating in the examination process, the CISCE gave students two choices. If they did not wish to write the exams in July, they would have to abide by a grading methodology to be determined by the Council based on internal assessment, pre-board scores and performance in the already concluded board papers.

If the exams could not be held in July for any reason, the Council reserved the right to cancel them and invoke its methodology instead, it added. Students cannot make a subject-wise choice.

A number of parents have filed interventions in the case, slamming the Council. “While on the outset it appears to be pragmatic and an act of benevolence, the said proposal is nothing more than an act of coercion,” said the intervention filed by Raju Tanwani, who has a son in Class 10. “The proposal of having the remaining exams being held in July especially when the rate of cases are increasing on a daily basis or having to compute examination results based on preliminary examinations is akin to making the already stressed students choose between the devil and the deep sea.”

“Majority of students don’t want to give exams nor do they want to be judged for remaining papers on basis of preboards as they are tougher than boards. Many don’t take it seriously and work their heart out for boards,” said Umang Goswami, a student whose email to the court is being treated as an intervention. “Also, preboards level of difficulty and checking varies from school to school, so it’s non-uniform for all students. So in fear of losing marks, many students have to risk their life unwillingly.”

Risk of infection

Ten parents jointly filed an intervention saying that even if all precautions were taken at the examination centre, many students and invigilators would travel by public transport to the Centre, increasing the risk of infection. They also pointed out that many families had senior citizens with co-morbidities at home, who would be vulnerable to any infection contracted by the children.

“In mid-March, when the number of cases were relatively low and we were willing to send our children to write the exams, the Council insisted on putting everything on hold. At that time, they said health and well-being of the child was most important,” said Mr. Tiwari, pointing out that cases had exponentially increased since then. “This is my question to them: is that not important anymore?”