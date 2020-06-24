21 rail passengers quarantined on arrival in Thanjavur and Kumbakonam

All 21 passengers who travelled to Kumbakonam and Thanjavur by the Chengalpattu-Tiruchi special train were sent for quarantining at a private college in Vallam near Thanjavur on Tuesday night.
Railway sources said 10 passengers, including two women who had e-passes, alighted at the Kumbakonam station. The State Health Department team deployed at the railway station screened them and collected swab samples, following which they were all sent by bus to the private institution for quarantine.
The sources further said 11 passengers who had e-passes and alighted at Thanjavur were also screened. Swab samples were lifted from them and thereafter, they were taken to the same institution by bus for quarantine.
The move comes in the wake of several persons who had returned from Chennai and its neighbouring districts testing positive for the novel coronavirus in recent days.
On Monday night, a passenger who alighted at Thanjavur station by the same train was immediately rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital after the Health Department team noticed a quarantine seal on his hand.
The Tiruchi-Chengalpattu-Tiruchi special train has been operated from June 12 on the mainline section via Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai. Consumer activists and rail users in Tiruchi and Thanjavur have sought either the suspension of the train services for the timebeing in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Chennai and Chengalpattu districts, or its short termination at Villupuram.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath