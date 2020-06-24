TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh, who had tested positive for COVID-19, dead

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tamonash Ghosh, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in May, died at a hospital here on June 24, party sources said. He was 60.
The three-time MLA from the Falta assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district was admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for the disease, they said.
He had several complications related to the heart and kidney.
“Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people & party. He contributed much through his social work,” West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee tweeted.
“He has left a void that will be difficult to fill. On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well-wishers,” she added.
