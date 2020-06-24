Two crore construction workers given cash assistance during lockdown, says Labour Ministry

The Union Labour and Employment Ministry said on Tuesday that States had disbursed ₹4,957 crore as cash assistance to two crore construction workers during the COVID-19 lockdown.
The Ministry said the States had disbursed “a substantial amount” in response to its March 24 advisory to use the funds collected by the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Welfare Boards to help the workers registered with them. The Ministry said in a statement that about 1.75 crore transactions were carried out directly into the bank accounts of workers. Cash payments of ₹1,000 to ₹6,000 per worker as well as food and ration were provided by the States, it said.
Most vulnerable
“The BOCW are the most vulnerable segment of the unorganised sector workers in India. They work under aggravating conditions with uncertain future. A large chunk of them are migrant labourers working in different States far away from their native places. They play a significant role in nation building yet find themselves on the margins of the society,” the Ministry statement said.
Under the BOCW Act, 1996, States collect a cess of 1% of construction costs from real estate developers, which goes towards a welfare fund for workers.
Admitting that “some” BOCW were left out as they are not registered with the boards due to migration, changing work sites and low literacy and awareness levels, the Ministry said it would launch a project to fast-track the registration of such workers and portability of benefits.
