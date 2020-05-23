Other States

Coronavirus | 1,671 COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra police; toll at 18

The Maharashtra police, which is ensuring a strict enforcement of the lockdown in the state, has been severely hit by the pandemic.

The Maharashtra police, which is ensuring a strict enforcement of the lockdown in the state, has been severely hit by the pandemic.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mumbai police had accounted for the highest number of infections and casualties in the department

At least 18 police personnel, including an officer, have died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra so far, an official said on Saturday.

Also read: 2,940 new cases reported in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra police, which is ensuring a strict enforcement of the lockdown in the state, has been severely hit by the pandemic.

As many as 1,671 personnel, including 174 officers and 1,497 other staffers, have contracted the deadly infection so far, the official said, adding that the Mumbai police had accounted for the highest number of infections and casualties in the department.

At least 42 police officers and 499 constables, who had tested positive for COVID-19, have recovered from the infection so far, he added.

Apart from the risk of infection, the police also had to face public ire while enforcing the lockdown in different parts of the state.

As many as 246 incidents of assault on police were reported across the state, in which 85 police personnel and one Home Guard were injured, he said.

The Maharashtra Police has registered over 1.1 lakh offences under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) of the IPC and 22,753 persons were arrested in these cases, he said.

The police also tracked down 680 quarantine violators in the state, excluding Mumbai, the official said.

During the lockdown, the police registered 1,317 offences of illegal transport and seized 69,435 vehicles, he said, adding that fines to the tune of Rs 5.22 crore were collected for various offences.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 5:45:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-1671-covid-19-cases-reported-in-maharashtra-police-toll-at-18/article31659006.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY