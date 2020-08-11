Coronavirus India lockdown Day 140 live updates | 78% of rural India stopped work during lockdown, says survey

The nationwide lockdown had a significant negative impact on inpatient care utilisation under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), where claim volumes fell by over 50%, with wide variation across the States and procedure types. The steepest decline (over 75%) was registered in Assam, followed by Maharashtra and Bihar, while much smaller declines (about 25% or less) were observed in Uttarakhand, Punjab and Kerala.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | Karnataka

Asymptomatic, those with mild symptoms to get home quarantine

Only those who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms will be allowed to be in home isolation or home care as per the revised guidelines for COVID 19 patients issued by the State government on Monday. The guidelines were revised following the evolving situation of COVID-19 in the State and recent revision of guidelines by the Centre.

Read more

8.00 am

78% of rural India stopped work during lockdown, says survey

Stray dogs seen taking a nap at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium where COVID-19 mobile testing centre was testing the people in Vijayawada on August 10, 2020 | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Almost 80% of rural Indians saw their work coming to a standstill during the COVID-19 lockdown, with only 20% getting work under the Centre’s employment guarantee scheme, according to a survey conducted by Gaon Connection Insights and the Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies about two months into the lockdown.

7.30 am | Karnataka

CM discharged from hospital, advised home quarantine

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was discharged from hospital on Monday evening after winning the fight against COVID-19. The 77-year-old had been admitted to Manipal Hospital on HAL Airport Road on August 2 after he tested positive.

7.00 | Tamil Nadu

Gyms open with restrictions

Keeping fit: People working out at a gym in Pattalam, Chennai, on August 10, 2020 | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Gyms in T.N. reopened on Monday, after a gap of five months, with a lot of restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The fitness industry which was on the verge of collapse, is now back on the road to recovery and the government’s decision has brought cheer to gym owners and trainers. However, not many members turned up for workout on the first day and some owners have delayed the reopening due to safety concerns.