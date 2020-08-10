Central govt. pats Telangana for innovative HITAM app

App monitors coronavirus patients in home isolation, extends telemedicine facility to them

The State government’s initiative in introducing Home Isolation Telemedicine and Monitoring (HITAM) app for monitoring and providing telemedicine facilities to patients in home isolation has received appreciation from the Central government.

The Central team headed by NITI Aayog member Vinod Kumar Paul complimented the innovative effort of the government. He said the details of the app would be shared with other States along with the good work done by Telangana government in other areas related to COVID-19 management.

Testing ramped up

The State ramped up testing which was crucial in controlling the pandemic recently. The State and Central governments would work together on the action plan to flatten the curve.

He expressed satisfaction over the preparedness levels in hospitals, infection control measures, providing treatment to patients and other aspects.

Mr. Paul and his team concluded their two-day visit to the State after inspecting the facilities and holding a meeting with senior officials led by Health Minister Eatala Rajender at BRKR Bhavan on Monday afternoon. Mr. Rajender said the government was working in close coordination with the Centre in controlling the spread of the virus. The government under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was working 24x7 to save the lives of the people. The Central team, according to an official release, expressed satisfaction on testing and treatment protocols in the State. The team members gave suggestions on prevention of the virus in rural areas.

Earlier, Mr. Paul, accompanied by senior officials, held a meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials to review the situation in the State, particularly Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and other areas where the spread of the virus is faster.

The Chief Secretary explained to the Central team that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, during the recent Cabinet meeting, directed officials concerned to increase testing to cover 40,000 persons daily as part of efforts to handle the pandemic.