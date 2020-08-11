CM discharged from hospital, advised home quarantine

The 77-year-old had been admitted to Manipal Hospital with mild symptoms on August 2 after he tested positive for COVID-19

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was discharged from hospital on Monday evening after winning the fight against COVID-19. The 77-year-old had been admitted to Manipal Hospital on HAL Airport Road on August 2 after he tested positive.

Mr. Yediyurappa walked out of hospital looking his usual self at a time when the State government has been trying to find ways to beat the stigma and fear surrounding the disease. “Thank you everyone for your wishes and prayers. I have been discharged from the hospital and will be in self-quarantine. Deeply grateful for your affection and support. I look forward to getting back to the routine very soon,” he said in a tweet.

The medical bulletin from Manipal Hospitals said the Chief Minister has been advised home quarantine. “The Chief Minister was discharged following his clinical recovery and as per guidelines. He has responded well to treatment and at discharge, he was comfortable and asymptomatic. His vital parameters were stable. He is advised home quarantine and follow up as per guidelines,” the bulletin said.

The Chief Minister was said to be ‘mildly symptomatic and clinically stable’ after he was admitted to the hospital. Amidst speculations about who will lead the administration, he was monitoring the State’s administration from the hospital through video-conferencing.

Four Cabinet Ministers, besides the Chief Minister, have tested positive for COVID-19 so far: Health Minister B. Sriramulu, Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi, Forest Minister Anand Singh and Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil. In addition, at least six legislators have also tested positive till date.

A day after Mr. Yediyurappa tested positive, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, 73, too was declared COVID-19 positive and admitted to Manipal Hospital. His wife Parvathi Siddaramaiah and son Yatheendra Siddaramaiah too were admitted.