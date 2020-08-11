National

Pranab Mukherjee remains critical post brain surgery

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. File

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. File   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical on ventilatory support following an emergency life-saving surgery for a brain clot, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Tuesday.

Mr. Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital at 12:07 p.m. on Monday in a critical condition.

“Work-up at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support,” the hospital said in a statement. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive, it stated.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19,” Mr. Mukherjee tweeted on Monday afternoon.

