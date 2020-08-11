Madhya Pradesh CM says he tests negative for coronavirus

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said he has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, six days after being discharged from a private hospital in Bhopal.
Mr. Chouhan, 61, had tested positive for coronavirus infection on July 25. He has been in home quarantine since he was discharged on August 5.
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to give plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients
“My COVID-19 report has come out negative. On the advice of doctors, I will be in isolation till tomorrow. I sincerely thank doctors, nurses and their entire team. I will be grateful for all your best wishes and prayers for my health,” the CM tweeted. Mr. Chouhan had again tested positive for the infection on August 3.
However, the Chirayu Hospital where he was admitted had said that the CM was being discharged as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
COVID-19 spreads only through negligence, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan after his discharge from hospital
“They (doctors) advised discharge as per the ICMR policy dated May 8, wherein patients can be discharged after 10 days of symptoms onset and no fever for three days. There will be no need for testing prior to discharge,” a bulletin issued by the hospital had stated.
