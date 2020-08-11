112 services in U.P. shut for two days after staff test positive

People can register their complaints on their website. Sub-centres in Ghaziabad and Prayagraj will continue to function

The headquarters of the Uttar Pradesh police 112 dial emergency services in Lucknow was forced to shut on Tuesday after 12 staff members tested positive.

The premises would be shut for 48 hours and sanitised, said Aseem Arun, ADG, of the 112 services.

However, the services will operate though in a restricted manner, the officer said.

Citizens will have to wait for 4-5 minutes when they call the number for response, the 112 services said, suggesting that people could also register their complaints on their website.

The 112 services sub-centres in Ghaziabad and Prayagraj would continue to function.

Toll goes up to 2,176

This comes as the toll in the State went up to 2,176 with 59 deaths over 24 hours. The active cases stand at 48,998. Over the past 24 hours, U.P. recorded 5,130 cases, the State government said.

In a review meeting of COVID-19 through video conferencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed him that the death rate in August was 0.6%, below the gross rate of 1.7%.

So far, 1.31 lakh positive cases were reported and 20,818 positive persons were in home isolation, the government said. In the last 15 days, daily tests of 1 lakh were conducted, it said, adding that the testing rate per 10 lakh population was 14,175, while the national average was 18,086.