Asymptomatic, those with mild symptoms to get home quarantine

Only those who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms will be allowed to be in home isolation or home care as per the revised guidelines for COVID 19 patients issued by the State government on Monday. The guidelines were revised following the evolving situation of COVID-19 in the State and recent revision of guidelines by the Centre.

The eligibility criteria states that the person will have to be clinically assigned as asymptomatic or a mild case through telephonic triage or by the health staff, medical officer or physician. Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self isolation as well as for quarantining the family contacts. A caregiver will have to be available 24x7, while elderly patients and those with comorbid conditions will be allowed home isolation only after clinical evaluation, the circular says.

The circular says that a health team from the agency concerned - such as the district health authority or the BBMP - shall visit the house and assess the suitability of the house for home isolation and do the medical triage of the person, or alternatively via telephone.

Dedicated tele-monitoring link will be established for daily follow up of the person during the period, and the person will have to report their health status every day. “The person shall have a pulse oximeter, digital thermometer, face masks, gloves, sanitiser, etc., during home isolation. The release of the person from home isolation shall be as part of the existing discharge protocol of the State,” the circular added.