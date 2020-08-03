Other States

Coronavirus | Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan’s test on 9th day returns positive, hospital stay continues

A Twitter image posted by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at a COVID-19 isolation ward in Bhopal.

A Twitter image posted by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at a COVID-19 isolation ward in Bhopal.  

Mr. Chouhan has been in Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal since July 25 undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will undergo further hospitalisation after a coronavirus (COVID-19) test conducted on the 9th day returned positive, health officials and a State Minister said on Monday.

Mr. Chouhan has been in Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal since July 25 undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

A health bulletin from Chirayu Hospital said, “CM’s RT-PCR test for SARS-Cov-2 on 9th day was positive. His medical parameters are normal.”

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra confirmed the development to reporters and said the CM will stay in hospital for now, adding that the State Cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday would be a virtual one.

Mr. Chouhan had tweeted on Sunday that he was healthy and not showing any symptoms of the infection, and had said he would be discharged if a sample collected for tests during the day returns negative. Mr. Chouhan also shared on Twitter a picture of a rakhi tied on him by nurse Saroj who is attending to him in the isolation ward.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2020 5:42:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-madhya-pradesh-cm-chouhans-test-on-9th-day-returns-positive-hospital-stay-continues/article32260035.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY