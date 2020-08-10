Pranab Mukherjee says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Former President Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 84-year-old requested people who came in contact with him in the last one week to get tested as a precaution.
“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today,” Mr. Mukherjee tweeted.
“I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19,” Mr. Mukherjee, who was the president from 2012-17, said.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala along with several other party leaders wished a speedy recovery to Mr. Mukherjee.
“We wish former President Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery from Covid,” the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.
Several leaders from across the political spectrum also wished him a speedy recovery.
Union minister Piyush Goyal also wished good health for Mr. Mukherjee, and said he is confident that the former president will be successful in recovering from the virus quickly.
