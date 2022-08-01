Here’s the list of Indian medal winners in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham so far

Birmingham: India’s Jeremy Lalrinnunga atop the podium poses for photographs after winning the gold medal in the men’s 67kg category weightlifting event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Sunday, July 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Mirabai Chanu - GOLD (Weightlifting, Women’s 49kg class)

Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu went on a record-smashing spree, claiming four of them in a power-packed performance, to claim India’s first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on July 30, 2022.

2. Jeremy Lalrinnunga - GOLD (Weightlifting, Men’s 67kg)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga maintained country’s dominance in the weightlifting arena when he claimed the second gold medal which pushed India to top six on the medal table on day three of the Commonwealth Games, on July 31.

3. Achinta Sheuli - GOLD (Weightlifting, Men’s 73kg)

Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli lived up to his top billing as he clinched India’s third gold in the Commonwealth Games.

4. Bidyarani Devi - SILVER (Weightlifting, Women’s 55kg class)

Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi clinched a silver in the women’s 55kg as India continued its medal rush at the Commonwealth Games.

5. Sanket Mahadev Sargar - SILVER (Weightlifting, Men’s 55kg class)

Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar opened the country’s medal count at the Commonwealth Games by claiming a silver in the men’s 55kg category.

6. Gururaja Poojary - BRONZE (Weightlifting, Men’s 61kg class)

P. Gururaja clinched Bronze in the Men’s 61 kg weight category at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, 2022, on July 30.

7. Judoka Shushila - SILVER (Judo, women’s 48 kg class)

The 27-year-old Shushila fought hard before losing the final via ‘Waza-Ari’ in the 4.25-minute final against South Africa’s Michaela Whitebooi

8. Vijay Kumar Yadav - BRONZE (Judo, men’s 60kg class)

The 26-year-old Yadav, on the other hand, produced a superlative performance as he pounced on the mistake of his opponent and pinned him down for 10 seconds to end the contest in just 58 seconds.

9. Harjinder Kaur - BRONZE (Weightlifting, women, 71kg)

India’s Harjinder Kaur claimed the bronze medal in the women’s 71kg weightlifting competition after a dramatic climax at the Commonwealth Games.

Here is the full medal tally of Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.