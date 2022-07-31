Jeremy Lalrinnunga happy despite not getting his targetted total

The 67kg Commonwealth Games gold medallist fell short of lifting 305kg

India’s Jeremy Lalrinnunga atop the podium after winning the men’s 67kg category weightlifting gold, at the Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham on July 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The 67kg Commonwealth Games gold medallist fell short of lifting 305kg

New Commonwealth Games champion weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga said even though he could not achieve the total he targeted, he was delighted to land a gold medal.

The 19-year-old, who claimed the men’s 67kg title with a total of 300kg, tried for 305kg — which he did in December to win the Commonwealth championship — but failed to lift 165kg in his final clean and jerk attempt due to an injury.

India’s Jeremy Lalrinnunga reacts after falling down after an unsuccessful attempt during the men’s 67kg category weightlifting event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham on July 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

JEREMY WINS GOLD 🥇



19-yr old @raltejeremy wins Gold on his debut at CWG, winning 2nd 🥇 & 5th 🏅 for 🇮🇳 at @birminghamcg22 🔥



Indomitable Jeremy lifted a total of 300kg (GR) in Men's 67kg Finals🏋‍♂️ at #B2022



Snatch- 140Kg (GR)

Clean & Jerk- 160Kg



CHAMPION 🙇‍♂️🙇‍♀️#Cheer4Indiapic.twitter.com/pCZL9hnibu — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 31, 2022

“After the Youth Olympics, I had not won a gold medal at a big stage. I could not get the performance I had targeted, but am happy to have achieved what I wanted,” Jeremy said on Sunday.

On his injury, Jeremy said, “After I began the warm-up, my thigh muscle cramped. I did a very light warm-up and told the coaches to take me to the stage so that I could perform.”

Jeremy said it was “a minor muscle pull.”

Jeremy dedicated his win to his late grandparents. “They always motivated me. My grandfather used to pray for me the most. He advised me to say a prayer before the lifts and I follow it even today.”

Gold medallist India’s Jeremy Lalrinnunga is garlanded by silver medallist Samoa’s Vaipava Nevo Ioane, left, as bronze medallist Nigeria’s Umoafia Edidiong looks on, during the presentation ceremony of the men’s 67kg category weightlifting event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on July 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

About the gesture of silver medallist Samoan lifter Vaipava Ioane, Jeremy said, “He congratulated me and gave his traditional garland, which they revere a lot, to me. It felt good.”