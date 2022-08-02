Commonwealth Games 2022 | India bags historic gold in women's four lawn bowl event

PTI August 02, 2022 19:21 IST

It was India's maiden final appearance in the women's fours format of the competition.

Indian team during the Lawn Bowls Women’s Fours final match against South Africa, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham on August 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The India lawn bowls team bagged a historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on August 2, 2022, a day after getting the country hooked to the rarely-followed game with their inspiring show. The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final. Watch #TeamIndia🇮🇳 rewrite history in #LawnBowl at @birminghamcg22 today 🔥🔥



Join us in cheering on the Women's Team for Women's Four Final on 2 Aug, starting 4:15 PM onwards



Come on, let's #Cheer4India@PMOIndia@ianuragthakur@NisithPramanik@SonySportsNetwk@CGI_Bghmpic.twitter.com/pqUfF7zxQw — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 2, 2022 It was India's maiden final appearance in the women's fours format of the competition. It is Indian contingent's fourth gold and first outside the weightlifting arena. HISTORY CREATED 🥳



1st Ever 🏅 in Lawn Bowls at #CommonwealthGames



Women's Fours team win 🇮🇳 it's 1st CWG medal, the prestigious 🥇 in #LawnBowls by defeating South Africa, 17-10



Congratulations ladies for taking the sport to a new level🔝



Let's #Cheer4India#India4CWG2022pic.twitter.com/uRa9MVxfRs — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 2, 2022 A Historic Gold for India in #CommonwealthGames Lawn Bowls!



Absolutely ecstatic that our Women's Fours Team - Lovely Choubey, Pinki , Nayanmoni Saikia & Rupa Rani Tirkey has fetched the nation its first ever #LawnBowls medal defeating South Africa 17-10 in the final ! pic.twitter.com/8Pbio6W0qB — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 2, 2022 The Indian team led 8-2 at one stage but the South African team comprising Thabelo Muvhango (lead), Bridget Calitz (second), Esme Kruger (third) and Johanna Snyman (skip) made it 8-8 to spice up the contest. The Indians though kept their nerves to pull away in the last three rounds.



