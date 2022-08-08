Commonwealth Games | Chirag-Satwik pair win India’s third gold in badminton

PTI August 08, 2022 18:33 IST

India finished a fantastic badminton campaign with three gold, one silver and two bronze at the Commonwealth Games

Gold medalists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of Team India pose for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Badminton Men’s Doubles on day eleven of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena on August 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India's star doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won the country's third gold from the badminton court with a straight game victory over England's Ben Lane and Sean Mendy at the Commonwealth Games. The Indian duo won 21-15, 21-13. India thus finished a fantastic badminton campaign with three gold, one silver and two bronze. The Satwik-Chirag pair followed double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu and All England runners-up Lakshya Sen, who also won yellow metals on the day. The silver came in team championship and the bronze medals were won by Kidambi Srikanth in the men's singles and Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women's doubles.



