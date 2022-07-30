Commonwealth Games 2022 | Saket Sargar gets silver; Gururaja Poojary settles for bronze

Sargar cruised past all his opponents in the snatch section, leading by six kilograms to head into clean and jerk.

India’s Sanket Sargar in action at the men’s 55kg weightlifting category at the Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham on July 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sargar cruised past all his opponents in the snatch section, leading by six kilograms to head into clean and jerk.

After the silver of Saket Sargar in the 55kg weightlifting event, Gururaja Poojary settled for bronze in the 61kg event, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, on July 30, 2022.

Gururaja Poojary was leading the table after the lift of 148 kg in the second clean and jerk attempt.

In the third attempt, Gururaja Poojary confirmed India a medal. At the end, Gururaja Poojary settled for bronze with a total 269kg. With this India's medal tally went to two (one silver and one bronze).

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will be seen in action at the 49kg event later in the day.

2️⃣nd medal for 🇮🇳 at @birminghamcg22 🤩



What a comback by P. Gururaja to bag 🥉 with a total lift of 269 Kg in the Men's 61kg Finals🏋‍♂️ at #B2022



Snatch- 118kg

Clean & Jerk- 151kg



With this Gururaj wins his 2nd consecutive CWG medal 🙂



Congratulations Champ!#Cheer4Indiapic.twitter.com/UtOJiShUvS — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022

Earlier, Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar opened the country's medal count at the Commonwealth Games by claiming a silver in the men's 55kg category.

The 21-year-old looked on course to win the gold but two failed clean and jerk attempts came in the way, as he lifted a total of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish second.

Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq (249kg) smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the gold, while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara 225kg (105kg+120kg) took home the bronze.

Sargar cruised past all his opponents in the snatch section, leading by six kilograms to head into clean and jerk.

🇮🇳 wins its 1️⃣st 🏅 at @birminghamcg22 🤩#SanketSargar in a smashing performance lifted a total of 248 Kg in 55kg Men's 🏋️‍♀️ to clinch 🥈at #B2022



Sanket topped Snatch with best lift of 113kg & lifted 135kg in C&J



Congratulations Champ!

Wish you a speedy recovery#Cheer4Indiapic.twitter.com/oDGLYxFGAA — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022

But the Indian was only able to execute one lift in the clean and jerk section as he picked up an injury and looked in agony after failing to lift 139kg in his second and third attempts.

In the last edition, Indian lifters brought home a rich haul of nine medals, including five golds. This year too they are expected to reign supreme.

Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/Pvjjaj0IGm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022 #SanketSargar opens India's Medal account with a Silver (248 kg) in Men's 55 kg weightlifting at #B2022#CWG2022. Missed the 🥇 by a whisker, but India is really proud of you.



Congratulations Sanket!#Cheer4Indiapic.twitter.com/NjSuUJHQe2 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 30, 2022

Later in the day, P Gururaja (61kg), Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and S Bindyarani Devi (55kg) will vie for the top honours in their respective events.