Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indians in action on August 1, 2022

Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. File

Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Jeremy won the second gold for India on day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. India’s medal tally went up to five.

The weightlifters will once again be in focus when the Indians take field on Day 4 on 1st August 2022.

Weightlifting

Ajay Singh- Men's 81 Kg Gold Medal Match (02:00 PM)

Harjinder Kaur- Women's 71 kg Medal Match (11:00 PM)

Judo

Individual Bouts Mat 1 and Mat 2 (02:30 PM Onwards)

Boxing

Amit Panghal v Namri Berri- Flyweight (48kg-51 Kg) (04:45 PM)

Hussamuddin v Salim Hossain- Featherweight (54-57 KG) (06:00 PM)

Ashish Kumar v Travis Tapatuetoa Light Heavyweight (75-80 KG)- 01:00 AM

Hockey

India v England Men's Pool B (08:30 PM)

Badminton

Mixed Team semis (03:30 PM or 10:00 PM)

Table Tennis

India v Nigeria- Men's Team Semifinals- (After 9:00 PM)

Swimming

Sajan Prakash (03:30 pm),

Suyash Jadhav (12:45 am),

Niranjan Mukundan (12.45 am)


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2022 10:21:52 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/commonwealth-games-2022-indians-in-action-on-august-1-2022/article65708425.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY