CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal extends dominance, wins gold in men’s singles TT

PTI August 08, 2022 18:15 IST

PTI August 08, 2022 18:15 IST

With this sensational gold, Sharath has taken his overall medal tally to 13 at the CWG, since making his Games debut in 2006.

Achanta Sharath Kamal celebrates victory during the table tennis men’s singles gold medal match against England’s Liam Pitchford at the Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham on August 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: Mark Kolbe

With this sensational gold, Sharath has taken his overall medal tally to 13 at the CWG, since making his Games debut in 2006.



Our code of editorial values