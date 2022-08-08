CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal extends dominance, wins gold in men’s singles TT
With this sensational gold, Sharath has taken his overall medal tally to 13 at the CWG, since making his Games debut in 2006.
Veteran Sharath Kamal extended his domination at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 8, 2022 by winning the gold medal in men's singles event, thrashing England's Liam Pitchford 4-1 in the final.
After going down in the first game, Sharath outsmarted the 29-year-old nimble-footed Briton 11-13 11-7 11-2 11-6 11-8 to finish on top of podium after a gap of 16 years.
The 40-year-old Sharath had earlier won gold in men's singles at the Melbourne Games in 2006 and also bagged a bronze at the 2010 showpiece in New Delhi.
Here is the full list of Indian medal winners at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
The Tamil Nadu-born superstar paddler has a rich haul of four medals in this edition of the Games, having won the men's team and mixed team gold and a silver in the men's doubles event.
Here is the latest Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Table: Top teams in Birmingham.
