CWG 2022 | Sandeep Kumar wins bronze in men's 10,000m racewalk
Kumar clocked 38:49.21m to finish behind Evan Dunfee and Declan Tingay
India's Sandeep Kumar won a bronze in the men's 10,000m racewalk event with a personal best time on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games in BIrmingham on August 7, 2022.
Kumar clocked 38:49.21m to finish behind gold winner Evan Dunfee (38:36.37) of Canada and Declan Tingay (38:42.33) of Australia.
The other Indian in the fray, Amit Khatri finished ninth with a season best time of 43:04.97.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.