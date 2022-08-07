Athletics

CWG 2022 | Sandeep Kumar wins bronze in men's 10,000m racewalk

Sandeep Kumar celebrates after winning bronze in the 10,000m race walk at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 7, 2022.

Sandeep Kumar celebrates after winning bronze in the 10,000m race walk at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India's Sandeep Kumar won a bronze in the men's 10,000m racewalk event with a personal best time on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games in BIrmingham on August 7, 2022.

Kumar clocked 38:49.21m to finish behind gold winner Evan Dunfee (38:36.37) of Canada and Declan Tingay (38:42.33) of Australia.

The other Indian in the fray, Amit Khatri finished ninth with a season best time of 43:04.97.


