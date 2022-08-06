Commonwealth Games 2022 | Priyanka Goswami clinches silver in women's 10,000m race walk

PTI August 06, 2022 16:19 IST

Harminder Singh was the first Indian to have won a medal in race walk — bronze — in the 20km event in 2010 CWG in Delhi

File photo of Priyanka Goswami. | Photo Credit: AFP

Priyanka Goswami on Saturday scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in 10,000m event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 6, 2022. Goswami clocked a personal best time of 43:38.83s to finished second behind Jemima Montag (42:34.30) of Australia. Emily Wamusyi Ngii (43:50.86) of Kenya took the bronze. PRIYANKA WINS SILVER 🥈#Tokyo2020 Olympian @Priyanka_Goswam wins a🥈 in Women's 10 km Race Walk (43:38.00) at #CommonwealthGames2022🤟



With this win the #Athletics medal count rises to 3️⃣



Proud of you Champ 🤩

Many congratulations!#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022pic.twitter.com/rMQqUYZpHz — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022 The other Indian in the fray, Bhawna Jat finished eighth and last with a personal best time of 47:14.13. Harminder Singh was the first Indian to have won a medal in race walk — bronze — in the 20km event in 2010 CWG in Delhi.



