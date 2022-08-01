COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022 | Sport
Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Table: Top teams in Birmingham
Here is the latest rank of teams in the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|22
|13
|17
|52
|2
|England
|11
|16
|7
|34
|3
|New Zealand
|10
|5
|4
|19
|4
|South Africa
|4
|1
|1
|6
|5
|Canada
|3
|6
|9
|18
|6
|India
|3
|2
|1
|6
|7
|Scotland
|2
|7
|8
|17
|8
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|1
|4
|9
|Nigeria
|2
|-
|1
|3
|10
|Wales
|1
|2
|6
|9
|11
|Trinidad & Tobago
|1
|1
|-
|2
|12
|Bermuda
|1
|-
|-
|1
|13
|Uganda
|1
|-
|-
|1
|14
|Kenya
|-
|1
|1
|2
|15
|Northern Ireland
|-
|1
|1
|2
|16
|Mauritius
|-
|1
|-
|1
|17
|Papua New Guinea
|-
|1
|-
|1
|18
|Samoa
|-
|1
|-
|1
|19
|Singapore
|-
|1
|-
|1
|20
|Tanzania
|-
|1
|-
|1
|21
|Cyprus
|-
|-
|2
|2
|22
|Nambia
|-
|-
|1
|1
|23
|Sri Lanka
Here is the full list of Indian medal winners at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
