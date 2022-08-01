COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022 | Sport

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Table: Top teams in Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Table: All the winners in Birmingham so far. A file photo of India’s Mirabai Chanu with the gold medal after winning women’s 49kg weightlifting category match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Table: All the winners in Birmingham so far. A file photo of India’s Mirabai Chanu with the gold medal after winning women’s 49kg weightlifting category match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, July 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Australia22131752
2England1116734
3New Zealand105419
4South Africa4116
5Canada36918
6India3216
7Scotland27817
8Malaysia2114
9Nigeria2-13
10Wales1269
11Trinidad & Tobago11-2
12Bermuda1--1
13Uganda1--1
14Kenya-1 12
15Northern Ireland -1 1 2
16 Mauritius-1-1
17Papua New Guinea-1-1
18Samoa-1-1
19Singapore-1-1
20Tanzania-1-1
21Cyprus--22
22Nambia --11
23Sri Lanka

