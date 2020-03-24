Coronavirus live updates | 4 new cases take Gujarat’s tally to 33

Based on a combination of numbers reported by the central Health Ministry, and updates from the States, the total number of confirmed cases in the country on March 23 stands at 476.

On Monday, the government announced a slew of measures, including the suspension of all domestic flight operations until the end of March, to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Thirty States and Union Territories moved to a complete lockdown mode, and governments warned of strict punitive action against those who violate preventive measures.

Here are the latest updates:

11.40 am | Tamil Nadu

TN CM announces ₹3,280 crore package for low income groups

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced a ₹3,280 crore package to provide relief to the poor, senior citizens, agricultural labourers, autorickshaw drivers, construction workers and daily wagers who would be affected by the lock-down necessitated as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

In a suo motu statement in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said all the ration card-holders would get ₹1000 and free rice, dal, cooking oil and sugar.

11.20 am | Delhi

Sonia writes to Modi on plight of construction workers

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on rolling emergency measures for construction industry workers.

In her letter, Ms Gandhi said construction industry employs over 44 million people and is the second largest employer in India. They should be given emergency welfare measures such wage support.

11.10 am | Delhi

Election Commission of India has deferred the Rajya Sabha elections that were scheduled on March 26.

10.45 am | Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government will be providing Rs.1,000 for every 'Rice' ration card holder. All ration card holders will get their portion of supplies for free for the month of April. - Dennis Jesudasan

10.40 am

10.30 am | Gujarat

With four new cases, the total COVID-19 patients in Gujarat has risen to 33. The fresh cases were reported from Surat and Gandhinagar. - Mahesh Langa

10.20 am | Maharashtra

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crosses 100

Three persons from Pune have tested positive for the pandemic, while another case has been reported from Satara, taking the total number of cases in Maharashtra to 101.

Pune alone has reported 31 cases - Shoumojit Banerjee

10.00 am | Karnataka

Karnataka Legislature to wind up today

With the number of people affected by COVID-19 in Karnataka sharply increasing to 33, the Business Advisory Committee of the State legislature has decided to wind up the ongoing session on Tuesday.

Masks made an entry to the Legislature as well. Prominent among them was Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, his son Yathindra, who is a doctor, and Anjali Nimbalkar, also a doctor.

9.40 am | Maharashtra

12 Mumbai patients on the way to recovery

In a positive development, a repeat test of Maharashtra’s index patients — the Pune couple — came negative on Monday. Civic officials in Pune said that samples of the couple will be sent for testing again on Tuesday and if they are negative, the husband and wife will be discharged from the hospital.

Twelve COVID-19 patients admitted in Mumbai have tested negative in their two consecutive samples.

9.30 am | Karnataka

Indira Canteens to serve food for free to daily wage labourers from today

In the wake of the complete lockdown of districts affected by COVID-19, the State government, on Monday, decided to provide free food at Indira Canteens from Tuesday to those who are dependent on daily wages for their livelihood.

Free breakfast will be provided from 7.30 a.m. to 10 a.m.; lunch from 12.30 p.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner from 7.30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all days. The menu at the canteens will remain the same.

9.15 am | Madhya Pradesh

Curfew in Bhopal, Jabalpur

The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed curfew in Bhopal and Jabalpur cities, where coronavirus cases have been found.

Lockdown has so far been ordered in 39 out of the total 51 districts of the state in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Soon after assuming charge, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting around Monday midnight and issued the directives. - PTI

9:00 am | Manipur

Manipur reports first case

Manipur has its first confirmed COVID-19 case. A young girl who recently returned from the U.S. was found positive. It is first case in the Northeast region of the country.

(-Iboyaima Laithangbam)

S.Korea doubles coronavirus rescue package to 100 tln won

South Korea on Tuesday doubled a planned economic rescue package to 100 trillion won ($80 billion) to save companies hit by the coronavirus and put a floor under crashing stocks and bond markets.

The package includes 29.1 trillion won in loans to small- and medium-sized companies, while another 20 trillion won will be used to buy corporate bonds and commercial paper of companies facing a credit crunch, President Moon Jae-in said in an emergency economic policy meeting.

8:00 am | USA

139 COVID-19 deaths in 1 day, Trump signs executive order to prevent medical supplies hoarding

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to prevent hoarding of vital medical supplies and personal protective equipment as the country for the first time registered over 130 deaths in a day due to coronavirus.

7:00 am | Japan

2020 Olympic Games will be postponed, says IOC member Dick Pound

The International Olympic Committee has decided to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games because of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC member Dick Pound said on March 23, as a window slowly began to open that would allow the showcase to be staged next year.

6:30 am | U.K.

Britain imposes lockdown to combat spread of coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Britons on March 23 to stay at home to halt the spread of coronavirus, imposing curbs on everyday life without precedent in peacetime.

All but essential shops must close immediately and people should no longer meet family or friends or risk being fined, Johnson said in a televised address to the nation.