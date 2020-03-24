Karnataka government makes U-turn, no free food at Indira Canteen

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said all Indira canteens will remain closed during the COVID-19 lockdown period to avoid gathering of large number of people.

On Monday, the State government had announced that Indira Canteens would provide food free of cost for the benefit of daily wage workers and poor people in the wake of a complete lockdown.

When asked about what alternative the government would provide, he said , “Closure of canteens is needed to avoid the rush near the canteen as it may lead to problems.”

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

On the first day of lockdown in Bengaluru, people were seen queuing up at Indira Canteen at Majestic and other areas. Canteens provided idli and sambar free of cost.

The Chief Minister reiterated that people can order food online and take away food is allowed from hotel kitchen. He instructed the police not to disturb the supply of newspapers, milk, medicines and other essential goods.

Mr. Yediyurappa further said the police will take action against those who unnecessarily come out from the house and those plying on the roads using private vehicles. “General public should understand the seriousness of the situation. Police will take action against those who unnecessarily come out of the house and do not blame me for that. This is the last warning I am giving to people of the State especially Bengalureans,”said the CM.

Mr. Yediyurappa also appealed to the people to celebrate Ugadi in a simple manner.