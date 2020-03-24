Woman with 'no travel history' tests positive in Noida

A Noida woman in her mid-40s has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of infected people in the Gautam Buddh Nagar area to nine, district officials said.
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer, Noida told The Hindu. “The test report of a resident of Sector 137, with no travel history, has been found positive. Her sample was sent to Lucknow three days back.”
Dr. Bhargav said the husband of the woman had said that a British client had visited him and stayed in India for three days, adding, “It seems the British citizen infected the husband and he, in turn, seems to have infected his wife, who works in Delhi.”
Based on the information available, the U.K. citizen had left the country. “The samples of the husband and his daughter have been sent for investigation. They have been isolated and the entire society is being sanitised,” he said.
