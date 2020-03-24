COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announces ₹3,280 crore package for low income groups

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced a ₹3,280 crore package to provide relief to the poor, senior citizens, agricultural labourers, autorickshaw drivers, construction workers and daily wagers who would be affected by the lock-down necessitated as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

In a suo motu statement in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said all the ration card-holders would get ₹1000 and free rice, dal, cooking oil and sugar. “To avoid crowding near the nation shops, tokens will be distributed. Those who are not interested in getting the money and free items can convey the same online,” he said.

The Chief Minister said those who failed to get ration goods for the month of March could get it in April. Construction workers and autorickshaw drivers who are members of the welfare board would get ₹1000, 15 kg of rice, 1 kg of dal and 1 kg of cooking oil.

“The government will identify unorganised workers from other States and distribute to their families 15 kg of rice, 1 kg of dal and 1 kg of cooking oil. Food will be supplied through Amma Canteens,” he added.

The Chief Minister also ordered district collectors to create common kitchens to cook food and distribute it to the destitute. “For the elderly who depend on Anganwardis, the food will be distributed directly to them in their homes. For platform vendors who have registered with the government, an additional ₹1000 will be given,” he said.

Those who are working under Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Scheme will get a two-day special salary.