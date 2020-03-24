Coronavirus | Four new cases detected in Karnataka, total number of cases now 38

Four more postive COVID-19 cases have been reported from Monday till Tuesday morning in Karnataka, taking the total number to 38.

The new patients include a 32-year-old male, resident of Kasargod, Kerala, who had a travel history to Dubai. He is quarantined and being treated in Mangaluru.

It includes a 54-year-old person also from Kasaragod, who landed at Mangaluru International Airport on March 10 and travelled to Kasaragod in his own vehicle on that day.

A 40-year-old male, resident of Uttara Kannada District, who had a travel history to Dubai and arrived to India on March 21, 2020 has tested positive. He arrived in Mumbai and travelled to Uttara Kannada by train. He is being treated in a designated hospital in Uttara Kanada.

The third patient is a 56-year-old female, resident of Chikkaballapura district, a family member and co-passenger of two patients who had returned from Mecca, Saudi Arabia and arrived at Hyderabad on March 14. The case is being treated in Chikkaballapura.

That apart, a 56-year-old female from Bengaluru who is a contact of another positive patient has been isolated at a designated hospital in Bengaluru.

Out of the 38 cases detected and confirmed in Karnataka so far, 3 cases are transit passengers of Kerala who have landed in airports in Karnataka. The details of their itinerary after arriving in Karnataka will be provided, said a bulletin from the Heath department.