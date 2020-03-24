Coronavirus | Congress president Sonia Gandhi bats for construction industry workers in letter to PM Modi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to roll out emergency welfare measures for construction industry workers because of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, the party said on Tuesday.

In her letter, dated March 23, Ms. Gandhi pointed out to the Prime Minister that the construction industry employed over 44 million people, and the workers should be given wage support.

The Congress chief also wrote to the Chief Ministers of the party-ruled States to help the construction industry workers.

“Over the last week, lakhs of migrant workers in major cities across India have left for their hometowns and villages, fearing a prolonged economic downturn. As the second largest employer in India, over 44 million construction workers are now faced with a precarious future. Many are stranded in cities and are deprived of their livelihoods due to stringent lockdown measures,” Ms. Gandhi said in her letter to the Prime Minister.

“The Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Condition of Service) Act 1996 provides for various welfare measures for workers. The Act also provides for State Welfare Board and the constitution of welfare funds. It is reported that the Welfare Boards collected c amounting to ₹ 49,688.07 crores till March 31, 2019. However, only an amount ₹1,93,79.922 crores had been spent,” she noted.

Pointing out several countries, most notably Canada, have announced wage subsidy as part of its COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, Ms. Gandhi said, “I request you to consider advising the State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Boards to roll out emergency welfare measures, particularly wage support, to construction workers who are in distress”.

In separate letters to the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled States, Ms. Gandhi said the construction industry that was reeling under the impact of demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) had been hit afresh by the pandemic.

“Given that a significant part of the cess lies unutilised, the State Welfare Boards may consider providing wage support to their registered beneficiaries...Keep me informed of the progress in this matter,” she told the Chief Ministers.