Chandrayaan 2: India’s second moon mission — complete coverage

Chandrayaan-2's Vikram hard landed within 500 metres of touchdown site, says govt.

An artist’s depiction of the Chandrayaan 2 Lander Vikram on the moon. Photo: YouTube/ISRO Official

An artist’s depiction of the Chandrayaan 2 Lander Vikram on the moon. Photo: YouTube/ISRO Official  

more-in

All the scientific instruments of the orbiter were performing according to the design and providing valuable scientific data, says Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh

Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander hard landed as reduction in velocity during its descent did not match with the designed parameters, the government said on November 21, throwing more light on the ISRO’s dashed hopes of making a soft landing on the lunar surface in its maiden attempt.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office who looks after the Department of Space, said the first phase of descent was performed nominally from an altitude of 30 km to 7.4 km above the moon’s surface and velocity was reduced from 1,683 metres per second to 146 metres per second.

“During the second phase of descent, the reduction in velocity was more than the designed value. Due to this deviation, the initial conditions at the start of the fine-braking phase were beyond the designed parameters. As a result, Vikram hard landed within 500 metres of the designated landing site,” he said.

Mr. Singh, however, said most components of technology demonstration, including the launch, orbital critical manoeuvres lander separation, de-boost and rough braking phase were successfully accomplished.

With regards to the scientific objectives, all the eight state-of-the-art scientific instruments of the orbiter were performing according to the design and providing valuable scientific data. Due to the precise launch and orbital manoeuvres, the mission life of the orbiter was increased to seven years, he said.

‘Data from orbiter reviewed’

Data received from the orbiter was being provided continuously to the scientific community, he said, adding the same was recently reviewed in an all-India user meet organised in New Delhi.

The indigenously developed Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft comprising the orbiter, the lander and a rover was successfully launched onboard the indigenous GSLV MK III-M1 Mission on July 22.

After accomplishing four earth-bound manoeuvres and trans-lunar injection, the spacecraft was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit on August 20. A series of moon-bound manoeuvres were then carried out to achieve a lunar orbit of 119 x 127 km.

Vikram was separated, as planned, from the orbiter on September 2, 2019. After two successful de-orbiting manoeuvres, a powered descent of the lander was initiated on September 7 to achieve soft landing on the Moon surface.

The ISRO is planning to launch Chandrayaan-3 probably in November next year.

Watch: Chandrayaan-2 launched successfully
 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
astronomy
space programme
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2019 2:35:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/chandrayaan-2-vikram-hard-landed-within-500-metres-of-landing-site-says-govt/article30034831.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
You are reading
Chandrayaan-2's Vikram hard landed within 500 metres of touchdown site, says govt.
Latest Moon flyby finds no trace of India’s Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander: NASA
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO releases pictures of moon surface
Chandrayaan 2 Vikram Lander had a hard-landing, may be hiding in a shadow: NASA
Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander, Pragyan rover fade into lunar sunset, their batteries likely dead
Sivan terms Chandrayaan 2 mission a huge success
Chandrayaan 2: As lunar night falls, ISRO to call it a day on revival of Vikram Lander
NASA orbiter captures images of Chandrayaan 2 Lander Vikram’s attempted landing site
Has Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram Lander setback affected India’s moon mission?
Chandrayaan 2 orbiter ‘sights’ Vikram lander on moon
Chandrayaan-2: VSSC scientists keep fingers crossed for establishing contact with Vikram
Chandrayaan-2: A rapid dive to 15 minutes of terror
After Vikram lander debacle, ISRO shifts focus to Chandrayaan 2’s orbiter
15 nervous minutes that united India: When smiles vanished and tension took over
ISRO launches to resume in October: Sivan
ISRO emerges the star of the show
Landers are always on slippery slope
2.1 km from moon's surface, Vikram goes silent
From ‘all is not lost’ to ‘a broken dream’: foreign media’s mixed reactions to Chandrayaan 2
Watch | Modi's pep talk to ISRO scientists after loss of communication with Vikram lunar lander
Chandrayaan 2: nation rallies behind ISRO after it lost contact with Vikram lander
Modi gives a tight hug to an emotional ISRO chief
Chandrayaan 2: Our resolve will not waver, Modi tells ISRO scientists
Chandrayaan 2: Vikram on the cusp of historic lunar landing
“No need to get dejected”, PM tells ISRO scientists
Communications from lander ‘Vikram’ lost: ISRO
Soft landing on moon | This mission is for the planet, says former astronaut
Chandrayaan 2 chronicles: ISRO, orbiter, lander, rover indulge in ‘banter’ ahead of touchdown
Chandrayaan 2 | A chequered story
Chandrayaan 2: when Vikram sets foot on the moon
Modi to witness ‘Vikram’ soft-landing on moon
Chandrayaan-2 lander homing in on moon
Chandrayaan 2 | Moon lander Vikram all set to land on September 7
Chandrayaan 2 lander Vikram undergoes first of 2 ‘de-orbiting’ manoeuvres
Chandrayaan 2 completes final lunar orbit manoeuvre, stage set for lander separation
Chandrayaan-2 narrows gap from Moon
Chandrayaan 2 sends first moon picture
Chandrayaan-2 placed deftly in lunar orbit
Chandrayaan-2: It was a tense 30 minutes, says ISRO Chairman
Chandrayaan-2 successfully inserted into Lunar orbit
Crucial manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 today
Watch: Chandrayaan-2 launched successfully
Chandrayaan-2 launch live: spacecraft successfully placed in orbit
Chandrayaan-2 to try moon landing on Sept. 7
Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 22
ISRO calls off Chandrayaan 2 launch due to technical glitch
How will Chandrayaan 2 study the moon?
The Hindu Science Quiz: Of Chandrayaan-2, India’s Moon Mission
Watch: India set for Chandrayaan 2 launch
Chandrayaan-2 all set for 3.84 lakh km voyage
India’s Moon Mission: Ten things to know about Chandrayaan-2
ISRO’s lunar touchdown has dry run on soil fetched from Tamil Nadu
Ahead of Chandrayaan 2 launch, ISRO chairman K. Sivan offers special prayers at Udupi Krishna mutt
Chandrayaan-2 will carry 14 Indian payloads
Chandrayaan-2 most complex mission: ISRO chief Sivan
ISRO plans to land a rover on lunar south pole: Sivan
‘Chandrayaan 2 will carry NASA’s laser instruments to Moon’
Lunar lander faces crucial test
Scaled down test for safe landing of Chandrayaan-2 lander
Chandrayaan-2 launch vehicle to be moved to launchpad by Sunday
Chandrayaan-2: Lunar orbiter spacecraft arrives in Sriharikota
Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 15: ISRO
ISRO gears up for Chandrayaan-2 mission
Chandrayaan-1 data confirms presence of ice on Moon: NASA
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY