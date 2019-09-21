National

Chandrayaan-2 mission a huge success: ISRO chief

ISRO Chairman K. Sivan. File Photo.

ISRO Chairman K. Sivan. File Photo.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

K. Sivan said ISRO is focusing on another moon mission by 2020.

Despite all attempts to establish contact with lander Vikram went in vain, ISRO chairperson K. Sivan on Saturday termed Chandrayan 2 mission a huge success and said the country was raring to go for Gaganyaan mission.

“Chandrayan 2 Mission comprises a very big size science component and a small technology demonstration component which include soft-landing near south pole of the moon. The bulk of experiments carried out in the inter-planetary science is in the orbiter. Initially, the life of orbiter was only one year, but due to optimum mission operations, the life of orbiter has increased to 7.5 years. Now, scientists would receive 7.5 times data more than is expected. It is really a huge success,” said Dr. Sivan.

He was addressing the eighth convocation of Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar here.

Watch | Chandrayaan's Vikram lander: what we know so far
 

Stating that Chandrayan-2 mission helps in mapping entire lunar surface in great precision and detail, the ISRO chief said, “three mission phases were completed successfully at the altitude of 300 metres from the lunar surface. This validated all new technology elements including navigation sensors and propulsion. Except soft landing, all other technologies are validated.”

Also Read

Has Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram Lander setback affected India’s moon mission?

 

“Innovation is not just having a great idea on paper. A great idea on paper is just a great idea, but nothing more. Innovation comes from very high level risk and failure,” he said.

“I don’t need to tell you how many times Thomas Edison would have failed in inventing light and how many times ISRO has faced failure in development of launch vehicles, but these failures did not become obstacles in our path. We use these failures are learning opportunities,” said foremost rocket scientist. 

Working on Gaganyaan

“Gaganyaan is extremely important for India as it would boost science and technological capabilities of the country. By 2020 December, we would have first unmanned mission of human space flight. And the second human unmanned space flight, we targeting July 2021. By December 2021, the first Indian will be carried by our own rocket. ISRO is working on that,” said Dr. Sivan.

He said space technology was only medium of fast-tracking the development in India. “Starting a space programme in country like India in 1960s was big crazy idea. But Vikram Sarabhai foresaw the potential of space technology in transforming India,” he added.

Watch | A brief history of lunar exploration
 

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Science National
space programme
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2019 4:28:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/chandrayaan-2-mission-a-huge-success-isro-chief-k-sivan/article29476025.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY