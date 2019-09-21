Chandrayaan-2 mission a huge success: ISRO chief

Despite all attempts to establish contact with lander Vikram went in vain, ISRO chairperson K. Sivan on Saturday termed Chandrayan 2 mission a huge success and said the country was raring to go for Gaganyaan mission.

“Chandrayan 2 Mission comprises a very big size science component and a small technology demonstration component which include soft-landing near south pole of the moon. The bulk of experiments carried out in the inter-planetary science is in the orbiter. Initially, the life of orbiter was only one year, but due to optimum mission operations, the life of orbiter has increased to 7.5 years. Now, scientists would receive 7.5 times data more than is expected. It is really a huge success,” said Dr. Sivan.

He was addressing the eighth convocation of Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar here.

Stating that Chandrayan-2 mission helps in mapping entire lunar surface in great precision and detail, the ISRO chief said, “three mission phases were completed successfully at the altitude of 300 metres from the lunar surface. This validated all new technology elements including navigation sensors and propulsion. Except soft landing, all other technologies are validated.”

“Innovation is not just having a great idea on paper. A great idea on paper is just a great idea, but nothing more. Innovation comes from very high level risk and failure,” he said.

“I don’t need to tell you how many times Thomas Edison would have failed in inventing light and how many times ISRO has faced failure in development of launch vehicles, but these failures did not become obstacles in our path. We use these failures are learning opportunities,” said foremost rocket scientist.

Working on Gaganyaan

“Gaganyaan is extremely important for India as it would boost science and technological capabilities of the country. By 2020 December, we would have first unmanned mission of human space flight. And the second human unmanned space flight, we targeting July 2021. By December 2021, the first Indian will be carried by our own rocket. ISRO is working on that,” said Dr. Sivan.

He said space technology was only medium of fast-tracking the development in India. “Starting a space programme in country like India in 1960s was big crazy idea. But Vikram Sarabhai foresaw the potential of space technology in transforming India,” he added.