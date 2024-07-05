GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.K. General Election 2024: Rishi Sunak concedes defeat, congratulates Keir Starmer after Tory wipeout

Keir Starmer set to replace Rishi Sunak as U.K. Prime Minister; Nigel Farage wins seat in U.K. parliament

Updated - July 05, 2024 09:48 am IST

Published - July 05, 2024 09:06 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak | Photo Credit: AP

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in the national election on July 5, saying the opposition Labour Party had won.

“The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory,” Mr. Sunak said after winning his parliamentary seat in northern England.

Mr. Starmer will be replacing Mr. Sunak as Prime Minister, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

The survey for U.K. broadcasters suggested centre-left Labour would win 410 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons, with the right-wing Tories managing only 131 -- a record low. In another boost for the centrists, the smaller opposition Liberal Democrats would get 61 seats, ousting the Scottish National Party on 10 as the third biggest party.

The poll released moments after voting closed indicated that center-left Labour’s leader Keir Starmer will be the country’s next prime minister. He will face a jaded electorate impatient for change against a gloomy backdrop of economic malaise, mounting distrust in institutions and a fraying social fabric.

As thousands of electoral staff tallied millions of ballot papers at counting centers across the country, the Conservatives absorbed the shock of a historic defeat that will leave the depleted party in disarray and likely spark a contest to replace Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as leader.

Follow the latest updates here:
Who is Keir Starmer, the next British Prime Minister?  

  • July 05, 2024 09:46
    Keir Starmer thanks the electorate after winning from his seat
  • July 05, 2024 09:41
    We have to return politics to public service: Starmer

    After British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said “change begins now”.

    “Our task is nothing less than renewing the ideas that hold this country together. We have to return politics to public service”, Mr. Starmer said.

    “We must show politics can be a force for good”, he said.

    - Reuters

  • July 05, 2024 09:27
    Labour Party holds majority with 326 seats: ITV

    Britain’s opposition Labour Party has won 326 seats in the parliamentary election, broadcaster ITV said, meaning it now holds a majority in the 650-seat strong House of Commons. - Reuters

  • July 05, 2024 09:16
    Rishi Sunak concedes Labour has won and congratulates Keir Starmer after Tory wipeout

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in the national election, saying the opposition Labour Party had won.

    “The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory,” Mr. Sunak said after winning his parliamentary seat in northern England.

    “Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country’s stability and future.” - Reuters

  • July 05, 2024 09:10
    Farage’s Reform breaks through with first seat

    Reform U.K., the right-wing populist party led by Nigel Farage, looks set to emerge as a new force in British politics, winning its first seat in an election and squeezing the Conservative vote in the early results declared.

    Mr. Farage, a driving force behind Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, only entered the election race last month, a move that caused shockwaves in a Conservative Party that was already far adrift of centre-left Labour.

    Lee Anderson, who defected from the Conservatives to Reform in March, won Ashfield in the East Midlands with 34% of the vote, pushing the Conservatives into fourth with just 8.2%. - Reuters

  • July 05, 2024 09:09
    U.K. Labour leader Keir Starmer re-elected as MP

    Labour Party leader Keir Starmer was re-elected as MP as he won his seat in Holborn and St Pancras.

    UK is ‘ready for change’,Mr. Starmer said after the win. - AFP

  • July 05, 2024 09:08
    Defence Secretary Grant Shapps loses

    Grant Shapps, the U.K.’s defence secretary for nearly a year, lost his seat as a Conservative MP in general election results, the Conservatives’ highest-profile casualty so far.

    Mr. Shapps, an MP since 2005, lost to a rival Labour candidate, with the opposition party on course to secure a landslide victory and the ruling Tories predicted to suffer a historic defeat. - AFP

  • July 05, 2024 09:08
    Left-wing champion Corbyn defeats Labour

    Veteran left-winger Jeremy Corbyn won his parliamentary seat, beating the candidate of the Labour Party he used to lead and promising to be a thorn in the side of Keir Starmer’s incoming government after an acrimonious falling out with his successor.

    Mr. Corbyn resigned as Labour leader in 2019 after the party suffered its worst election defeat since 1935, and Mr. Starmer threw him out of the parliamentary party less than a year later, accusing him of undermining efforts to tackle anti-Semitism. - Reuters

  • July 05, 2024 09:08
    Nigel Farage wins seat in U.K. parliament

    Nigel Farage, leader of the right-wing Reform U.K. party, won a seat in the British parliament for the first time in the seaside English town of Clacton-on-Sea, as voters deserted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party.

    Mr. Farage, whose career of anti-immigration, pro-Brexit campaigning has made him one of Britain’s most recognisable and divisive political figures, comfortably beat the Conservative candidate Giles Watling who had previously held the seat.

    His surprise entry into the election a month ago, having initially ruled out standing, boosted support for Reform UK across the country. That helped scupper Mr. Sunak’s hopes of closing the gap on the centre-left Labour Party, which is on course for a huge national victory. - Reuters

  • July 05, 2024 09:03
    U.K. election results 2024: Interactive map

    U.K. election results 2024: Interactive map

    Britain’s main opposition Labour party looks set for a landslide election win, exit polls indicated, with Keir Starmer replacing Rishi Sunak as prime minister, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

