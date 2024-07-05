British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in the national election on July 5, saying the opposition Labour Party had won.

“The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory,” Mr. Sunak said after winning his parliamentary seat in northern England.

Mr. Starmer will be replacing Mr. Sunak as Prime Minister, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

The survey for U.K. broadcasters suggested centre-left Labour would win 410 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons, with the right-wing Tories managing only 131 -- a record low. In another boost for the centrists, the smaller opposition Liberal Democrats would get 61 seats, ousting the Scottish National Party on 10 as the third biggest party.

The poll released moments after voting closed indicated that center-left Labour’s leader Keir Starmer will be the country’s next prime minister. He will face a jaded electorate impatient for change against a gloomy backdrop of economic malaise, mounting distrust in institutions and a fraying social fabric.

As thousands of electoral staff tallied millions of ballot papers at counting centers across the country, the Conservatives absorbed the shock of a historic defeat that will leave the depleted party in disarray and likely spark a contest to replace Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as leader.

