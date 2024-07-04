Team India arrival LIVE updates: Rohit Sharma’s men arrive in Delhi

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team landed in Delhi on Huly 4 aboard a specially-arranged charter flight, five days after winning the coveted title in Barbados where it was stranded due to a category 4 hurricane.

The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC — Air India Champions 24 World Cup — took off around 4:50 a.m. local time and will land in the Indian national capital on Thursday at around 6:20 a.m. (IST).

“Coming home,” posted India captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram, posing with the trophy in the aircraft before it took off.

