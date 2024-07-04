GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Team India arrival LIVE updates: Rohit Sharma’s men arrive in Delhi

The players are set to be felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the morning

Updated - July 04, 2024 07:11 am IST

Published - July 04, 2024 06:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Indian contingent seen boarding a chartered flight to New Delhi after India won the T20 World Cup 2024, in Barbados on July 3, 2024.

Indian contingent seen boarding a chartered flight to New Delhi after India won the T20 World Cup 2024, in Barbados on July 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team landed in Delhi on Huly 4 aboard a specially-arranged charter flight, five days after winning the coveted title in Barbados where it was stranded due to a category 4 hurricane.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: From best bowling average to most boundaries, a look at records broken

The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC — Air India Champions 24 World Cup — took off around 4:50 a.m. local time and will land in the Indian national capital on Thursday at around 6:20 a.m. (IST).

“Coming home,” posted India captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram, posing with the trophy in the aircraft before it took off.

Follow the updates here:

  • July 04, 2024 06:55
    Air India special charter flight brought the triumphant Team India home

    The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC - Air India Champions 24 World Cup - took off from Bridgetown, Barbados around 4:50 a.m. local time on July 3 and arrived in Delhi at 6 a.m. (IST) on July 4 after a 16-hour non-stop journey.

    The Indian squad, its support staff, the players’ families and some board officials are aboard the flight along with members of the travelling media contingent.

  • July 04, 2024 06:53
    T20 World Champions India arrive in Delhi

    The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team landed in Delhi on July 4 aboard a specially-arranged charter flight, five days after winning the coveted title in Barbados where it was stranded due to a category 4 hurricane.

    Hundreds of fans, holding placards congratulating their favourite players and waving the national flag, braved a steady drizzle to line up outside the Indira Gandhi International airport here to welcome the victorious players. - PTI

Related Topics

cricket / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.