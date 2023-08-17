Also Ran | Cycle rickshaws: of the past and present in a changing city

August 17, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST

On a Monday evening, Mint Street is bustling as shoppers jostle for space walking through the narrow streets alongside two-wheelers, autorickshaws, cars, and something that is rarely found in the city’s other areas at present – cycle rickshaws.

For long-time residents of the area or even visitors, cycle rickshaws feature prominently in their past and present. Sneha Sankar’s visits to her grandparents’ house in George Town during her childhood are filled with memories of travelling in cycle rickshaws. “Those streets were best negotiated on cycle rickshaws, and it was a daily ritual to go with my grandfather to Kakada Ramprasad or other shops nearby and pick up snacks in the evenings,” she recalls.

Once found in many parts of the city, including Mount Road, Mandaveli, Vyasarpadi, Triplicane and Pattalam, most cycle rickshaws are now only spotted on Mint Street. “There are a little under 50 cycle rickshaws here at the moment. I remember a time when I could easily count at least 200,” recalls A. Kolanji, a 70-year-old cycle rickshaw owner at Mint Street. Charging a maximum of ₹50, Mr. Kolanji says his passengers usually want to be taken to places inside Mint Street to shop or eat or to the nearby bus stops. “Most of us who are here have been driving cycle rickshaws for over 30 years, and we’ve seen Madras change so much,” he adds.

In 1955, an article in The Hindu detailed how 1,000 cycle rickshaws had been licensed to ply by the Government of Madras.

“There are a little under 50 cycle rickshaws here at the moment. I remember a time when I could easily count at least 200” A. Kolanji A 70-year-old cycle rickshaw owner at Mint Street

There seemed to have been a slow decrease in the patronage for hand-pulled rickshaws, and an increase in the number of cycle rickshaws in the city. The number of cycle rickshaws jumped from 1,004 in 1962 to 2,363 a decade later.

A big change came to the streets of Madras in 1973, when rickshaw pullers across Tamil Nadu were given cycle rickshaws as part of a gift scheme to mark the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s birthday. This scheme sought to put an end to hand-pulled rickshaws on the streets and cycle rickshaws were quickly becoming a sought-after mode of transport.

Parcel deliveries

While passenger savaris (rides) might be dwindling given the competition they have from autorickshaws, S. Panchanathan says they are still engaged for parcel deliveries in and around the area, given the large number of business establishments at Sowcarpet. Their daily earnings, he says, varies anywhere between ₹300 to ₹800.

“Over the years, autorickshaws have replaced us since some of them even charge cheaper rates. Whether for passengers or for parcel deliveries, we hope to continue to have some form of work,” Mr. Panchanathan adds.