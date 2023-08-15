And the train chugs out of Royapuram

August 15, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST

In any discussions on rail transport or even motorised transport in the country, the Royapuram railway station cannot be ignored. It has become a permanent feature in the annals of railway history for the distinction of being the point of origin for the first train service to be operated in south India.

It was from Royapuram railway station that fully fledged train services began their operation in the Indian subcontinent. Trains still run on that stretch.

Today the railway station seems a shadow of the past with a fading red-brick building, the only structure to mark the presence of a historic railway station from where commercial train operation was inaugurated on July 1, 1856. Historians credit Royapuram for sowing the seeds for the city’s phenomenal growth in industries, becoming a commercial trading powerhouse, and housing developments in the city and suburbs.

The first train service from the Royapuram station was inaugurated with a religious ceremony by the then Governor of Madras, Lord Harris. The historic inauguration has been captured in a sketch drawn by Capt. Barnett Fort of the Madras Army. The inauguration had two trains operating, with ‘300 invitees of European society’ being taken to Amoor (now Ambur) via Wallajah Road junction and the ‘native’ guests taken to Triveloor (now Tiruvallur).

In ‘The Illustrated London News’ which was published on September 6, 1856, the inaugural run of the train journey from the Royapuram station depicts the picture in those days where the train proceeded across the arid plain of the Carnatic, a countless number of Indians thronging the 65-mile route, and lazy cattle and herdsmen startled by the shrieking train that passed through patches of pastures.

The railway station belonged to Madras, and the Southern Mahratta Railway Company operated as the headquarters till 1922, after which it gradually lost its prominence to Chennai Egmore, later Central Station, from where long-distance trains started operating, and Beach Station for suburban train services. However, according to retired railway officials, the Royapuram railway station remained a District Traffic Superintendent Office for several years after losing steam to the three railway stations and also to the Southern Railway’s headquarters building located adjacent to the Central station.

Today, if one wants to see the vestiges of the hoary past, one needs to travel by suburban train from Chennai Beach to Tiruvallur or Arakkonam. Starting the journey from Royapuram railway station (located next to Beach), the historic train journey could be experienced, though the settings along the entire route, which was once filled with paddy fields, have given way to civic developments of railway overbridges, subways, several high-rise buildings on either side of the tracks, and industries dotting the stretch.

While taking a suburban train to travel from the Royapuram railway station to Tiruvallur, the remarkable changes in civic infrastructure could be seen, with several railway stations, comprising Korattur, Hindu College, and Villivakkam, added over the years. However, at the Royapuram railway station, there were hardly a dozen commuters waiting for the suburban trains.

A. Ramadoss, who retired as a mail and express guard in the Chennai Central station, remembers his father Adhikesavulu being appointed and working in the District Traffic Superintendent Office housed at the Royapuram railway station and later moving to work in the Tondiarpet yard. Mr. Ramadoss also recounts travelling by steam train in the 1970s to reach the Basin Bridge and take the shuttle trains operated to Chennai Beach via Royapuram railway station to go to his school in Parry’s Corner.

As per the Railway Archives, the planning for the construction of the railway route was executed by the British Government between Madras (Chennai) and Bangalore (Bengaluru) as early as 1832, with officials of the Board of Revenue starting a survey in 1836 as far as Wallajah Road for transporting salt from the sea coast westwards.

K.M. Balasubramani, a retired railway station master, said the initial rail road was planned where the port was in proximity. With ports playing an important role for any kind of development of the city as ships were the predominant mode of transport for all kinds, areas adjacent to the ports were the reason for choosing railway stations. He said the construction of Royapuram, Visakhapatnam, and Thoothukudi railway stations were entirely for those reasons. But with the changing dynamics where transportation of the public takes precedence over the hauling of goods, the Royapuram railway station lost its prominence to Chennai Central and Beach stations, he added.

The Southern Railway, to mark the historic railway station, has designated it as a Grade 1 heritage station and renovated the structure at a cost of ₹35 lakh in 2005.