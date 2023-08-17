August 17, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated August 18, 2023 12:07 am IST

Have you seen Chennai from the water? Guess what? It’s the way the British first saw Madras, and water, was historically, an important means of transportation for both people and goods, for commerce and pleasure.

Madras chronicler V. Sriram says that until about 1875, before the building of the harbour, British ships would anchor two miles offshore and passengers and goods would be offloaded on to rafts to be taken ashore. With the harbour, came more passengers from all over the world, all getting their first glimpse of Madras from sea.

Apart from the sea, Madras had another water transport system. Though it may seem unbelievable, the 217-year-old Buckingham Canal was once a major waterway, with boats transporting, among other things, rice, firewood, cotton, fish, coconuts and building materials, until the 1960s.

A report from The Hindu dated September 8, 1962, said the canal provided “easy transport for merchandise from Madras to five districts and to important towns like Kakinada, Vijayawada, Masulipatam, Ongole and Nellore.” Over 800 boats plied in Madras State then, the report noted, with 1,47,000 tonnes of goods of 22 categories being transported in the stretch of the canal running through the State in 1961-62 alone.

With the development of roads and railways and the increasingly difficult issue of its maintenance, however, the canal fell into disuse. And despite multiple clean-up and beautification schemes over the years, it remains an eyesore, even today.

The Cooum, another important waterway, was, in essence, Madras’s engine of growth – everything of note took shape on its banks. One of the river’s notable moments came in the late 1960s, during a government restoration scheme. This was a pet project of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, and in 1973, he inaugurated the Cooum Pleasure Boat Service with great fanfare.

A report from The Hindu dated February 5, 1973, said the project cost a staggering ₹2.28 crore and included a boat club near the mouth of the river. It noted that cleansing the river and beautifying the banks was a stupendous task – a fact that remains true to this day. The pleasure boat service did run for a short period but did not last.

But pleasure boating wasn’t restricted to the Cooum. Madras’ association with rowing and regattas is even older. Madras Boat Club, established in 1867, is one of the oldest boat clubs in the country. Sailing and rowing first began at Ennore Creek, says the MBC’s website, and also took place in the (now extinct) Long Tank of Mylapore, but activities slowly shifted to the Adyar, where they continue even today.

From the 1800s up until the 1950s, there was even a ferry service across the Adyar, from Guindy to what is now Kotturpuram, says Mr. Sriram, and most bungalows in Adyar had jetties, with steps leading down to the water, some of which still exist today.

Former marine engineer and heritage enthusiast K.R.A. Narasiah says he remembers, as a youngster, seeing homemakers standing on the bank of the Adyar in the mornings as coracles floated up the river with vegetables for sale.