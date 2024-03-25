Lok Sabha election live updates | Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil, Maneka Gandhi in BJP fifth list; Palaniswami says poll fight between AIADMK and ruling DMK

March 25, 2024 08:42 am | Updated 08:52 am IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 24 named 111 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, dropping Union Ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey and V.K. Singh, besides MP Varun Gandhi, while fielding actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil. The party fielded Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur, while Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada has replaced Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit. Sita Soren will fight from Dumka (Jharkhand).

The Bahujan Samaj Party and the Janata Dal (United) also released their candidate lists for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Parliamentary constituencies respectively, as the Congress party reiterated that the INDIA bloc remains intact. .

JD(U) released a list of 16 candidates providing a caste break-up, in a reflection of the impact that last year’s caste census has had on the Bihar’s politics. Meanwhile, BSP’s first list focused on Muslim outreach with seven out of 16 candidates hailing from the minority community.

The Opposition INDIA bloc announced that it will hold a “maha rally” at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to “safeguard the country’s interests and democracy”. The announcement comes after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

