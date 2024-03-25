GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Lok Sabha election live updates | Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil, Maneka Gandhi in BJP fifth list; Palaniswami says poll fight between AIADMK and ruling DMK

BJP fields its State chief Surendran against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad; Chirag Paswan’s party to declare LS poll candidates ‘immediately’ after Holi

March 25, 2024 08:42 am | Updated 08:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The BJP nominated Kangana Ranaut as its Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

The BJP nominated Kangana Ranaut as its Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 24 named 111 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, dropping Union Ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey and V.K. Singh, besides MP Varun Gandhi, while fielding actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil. The party fielded Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur, while Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada has replaced Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit. Sita Soren will fight from Dumka (Jharkhand).

The Bahujan Samaj Party and the Janata Dal (United) also released their candidate lists for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Parliamentary constituencies respectively, as the Congress party reiterated that the INDIA bloc remains intact. .

Here’s the full schedule of the elections

JD(U) released a list of 16 candidates providing a caste break-up, in a reflection of the impact that last year’s caste census has had on the Bihar’s politics. Meanwhile, BSP’s first list focused on Muslim outreach with seven out of 16 candidates hailing from the minority community. 

Watch | What is the Model Code of Conduct? | Explained

The Opposition INDIA bloc announced that it will hold a “maha rally” at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to “safeguard the country’s interests and democracy”. The announcement comes after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

Also Read |Lok Sabha elections 2024 updates - Marc 24

Here are Live updates from across the country on the upcoming elections:

  • March 25, 2024 08:39
    Chirag Paswan’s party to declare LS poll candidates ‘immediately’ after Holi

    NDA ally Chirag Paswan said his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will declare its candidates for the Lok Sabha polls “immediately after Holi”.

    Mr. Paswan, whose party has got five of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, also asserted he was “ready for any challenge” that came from his estranged uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras.

    “We will announce all our candidates in a few days... immediately after Holi,” said Mr. Paswan, but evaded a direct reply to the question whether he would accommodate Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Kaiser, sitting MPs from Vaishali and Khagaria, respectively.

    PTI

  • March 25, 2024 08:38
    AIADMK chief Palaniswami says LS poll fight between his party and ruling DMK

    Downplaying the BJP-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami asserted that the contest is confined to his party and the ruling DMK, which he dubbed a “family party, a corporate company.” 

    Launching the Lok Sabha election campaign of his party and allies, Mr. Palaniswami, a former Chief Minister said the Centre’s Madurai AIIMS project was launched in Tamil Nadu due to the AIADMK regime (2011-21).

    “What did you do?” he asked the DMK on project completion as it had as many as 38 MPs in Lok Sabha (2019-24).

    Referring to Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin showing a ‘brick’ in his campaign in previous polls to indicate that the AIIMS project was a non-starter, Mr. Palaniswami said there was no use displaying a brick in public.

    PTI

  • March 25, 2024 08:33
    Sandeshkhali ‘victim’, former HC judge, Dilip Ghosh among Bengal LS nominees in BJP list

    Former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Sandeshkali ‘victim’ Rekha Patra, and former State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh are among the 19 candidates whose names were announced by the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. While there are 42 Lok Sabha seats in the State, candidates for 20 seats were named on March 2.

  • March 25, 2024 08:32
    Congress releases 5th list; drops Sunil Sharma, fields Pratap Singh Khachariyawas from Jaipur

    The Congress party released the fifth list of three candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, naming Pratap Singh Khachariyawas from Jaipur, replacing Sunil Sharma as announced earlier.

    The BJP has fielded Manju Sharma for the Jaipur constituency. Sunil Sharma was named in the party’s third list of candidates, including five others from Rajasthan.

    The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 19 and April 26.

    ANI

  • March 25, 2024 08:24
    Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil, Maneka Gandhi in BJP fifth list; Varun Gandhi dropped

    Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut and television actor Arun Govil, who starred in the Ramayan series, are among the names in the BJP’s fifth list of 111 candidates from 17 States for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, released on Sunday. Ms. Ranaut will contest from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, while Mr. Govil will contest from Meerut.

    Read here

General Elections 2024 / national politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

