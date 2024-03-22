Watch | What is the Model Code of Conduct? | Explained

March 22, 2024 02:50 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

The Election Commission of India on March 16 announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. With this, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force.

What is the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)? The MCC is a set of guidelines by the Election Commission of India that spells out how political parties and candidates must conduct themselves during the election campaign and polling.

It instructs how the Ministers of the parties in power must conduct themselves when the MCC is in force. It explains how parties can lodge complaints to the Election Commission observers in case of a dispute.

The code comes into force immediately when the election dates are declared and remains till the results are announced. The MCC applies to all elections from the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies to local bodies.

We look at the guidelines for political parties, candidates, ruling governments, how the MCC is enforced, and more.

Read more: What is Model Code of Conduct, and what are the penalties for violation?

Reporting: Suchitra Karthikeyan

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian