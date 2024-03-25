GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. | Ramesh, Kothapalli Geetha announced Anakapalli and Araku MP candidates from the BJP

JSP has also confirmed Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and Sundarapu Vijay Kumar for Pendurthi and Yelamanchali constituencies respectively

March 25, 2024 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – Jana Sena Party (JSP) have announced several candidates for the assembly and parliamentary constituencies, in combined Visakhapatnam district.

As anticipated, BJP as part of its alliance took over the Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat and is fielding present Rajya Sabha MP, CM Ramesh as its candidate. Similarly, Kothapalli Geetha was announced as its candidate for Araku Lok Sabha seat. Ms Geetha won as Araku MP during the year 2014 on a YSRCP ticket, it may be noted.

JSP has also announced its candidates for two assembly constituencies – Pendurthi and Yelamanchali. Former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu was announced Pendurthi assembly constituency candidate, while Sundarapu Vijay Kumar was announced as Yelamanchali candidate.

There was no clarity on Visakhapatnam South Constituency ticket, which is reportedly being taken over by the JSP as part of the alliance.

General Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party

