BJP banks on micro-influencers for its social media campaign

March 25, 2024 01:39 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - New Delhi

The BJP, known to be adept at using social media in its electoral campaigns, is looking to engage micro-influencers from within the party to help it expand its reach among Delhi voters ahead of the Lok Sabha poll. The national capital will vote on May 25.

“A micro-influencer is somebody who has a ground connect. They are more trusted within the community compared to influencers with larger followings. They are more accessible. They usually have a social media following of 2,000-5,000,” said Rohit Upadhyay, Delhi BJP’s social media in-charge.

The party’s campaign in the Capital has been dubbed as “Dil Mein Modi, Dilli Mein Modi [Modi in hearts, Modi in Delhi]”. The BJP is hoping to run a “positive” campaign to inform voters about the projects undertaken by the BJP-led Central government and how these changed people’s lives.

“When the BJP at the Centre does good work, many influencers on social media tend to publicise it themselves. We do not approach them or pay them. They appreciate it themselves and make content around it on their own,” Mr. Upadhyay said.

However, this year, the party has decided to bank on people “within the party system”, which have smaller followings, to help promulgate the party’s messages within communities.

Bid to reach all sections

Explaining how the party is reaching out to voters in the Capital, he said the key to cracking social media campaigns is understanding how various demographics consume content on different platforms. “Keeping this in mind, we plan to customise our messages on every app to ensure they reach the right audience.”

He said, “While Facebook will be used to reach out to an older and underprivileged audience, Instagram will target younger voters, and X will cater to the elite.”

A BJP leader who wished to remain anonymous said, “Our party workers are also working on the ground to reach out to voters and get their video and sound bytes. It will get us their feedback and help highlight the party’s good work.”

The party has announced fresh faces for six out of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital. The incumbent North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari is the only candidate the party has retained. The other candidates include Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi.